Bledsoe has triple-double as Bucks edge Kings 141-140 in OT

File-This Jan. 15, 2019, file photo shows Milwaukee Bucks' Sterling Brown driving past Miami Heat's Justise Winslow during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. Nearly a year after police fatally shot an unarmed black man in Sacramento and a series of protests ensued in California's capital, the Kings and Milwaukee Bucks collaborated on a daylong summit Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, to address social injustice and encourage engagement and thoughtful discussions to try to bring about change. "Whenever the team can do something as big as this for the community, it's important," Brown said after the Bucks' morning shoot-around. Morry Gash, File AP Photo