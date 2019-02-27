Fall scores 18 to lead UCF over South Florida 75-63

Tacko Fall posted 18 points as Central Florida defeated South Florida 75-63 on Wednesday night.
BJ Taylor had 15 points for Central Florida (21-6, 11-4 American Athletic Conference). Aubrey Dawkins added 14 points and seven rebounds. Dayon Griffin had 12 points for the visitors.
Justin Brown had 15 points for the Bulls (18-10, 7-8). Antun Maricevic added 10 points. David Collins had 10 points.
The Knights improve to 2-0 against the Bulls on the season. Central Florida defeated South Florida 78-65 on Feb. 13. Central Florida faces Houston on the road on Saturday. South Florida faces Connecticut on the road on Sunday.
