Walker scores 23 to carry Kent St. past Ohio 78-73

Jaylin Walker had 23 points as Kent State narrowly beat Ohio 78-73 on Tuesday night.
Antonio Williams had 15 points and six rebounds for Kent State (20-8, 9-6 Mid-American Conference). Akiean Frederick added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Jason Carter had 20 points for the Bobcats (12-15, 4-11). Doug Taylor added 12 points. Jason Preston had 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
The Golden Flashes improve to 2-0 against the Bobcats on the season. Kent State defeated Ohio 66-52 on Jan. 15. Kent State matches up against Bowling Green on the road on Friday. Ohio takes on Akron on the road on Saturday.
