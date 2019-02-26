Jackson scores 19 to carry Toledo past Ball St. 80-72

Marreon Jackson posted 19 points as Toledo topped Ball St. 80-72 on Tuesday night.
Jaelan Sanford had 18 points and six rebounds for Toledo (22-6, 10-5 Mid-American Conference). Willie Jackson added seven rebounds.
Tayler Persons had 20 points for the Cardinals (14-14, 5-10). Tahjai Teague added 11 points. Ishmael El-Amin had 10 points.
The Rockets leveled the season series against the Cardinals with the win. Ball St. defeated Toledo 79-64 on Jan. 4. Toledo plays Central Michigan on the road on Saturday. Ball St. faces Western Michigan on the road on Saturday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments