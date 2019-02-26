Sports

Rodgers set for talks about Leicester managerial job

The Associated Press

February 26, 2019 04:19 AM

Celtic coach Brendan Rodgers gestures to players during their Europa League round of 32, second leg, soccer match between Valencia and Celtic at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.
Celtic coach Brendan Rodgers gestures to players during their Europa League round of 32, second leg, soccer match between Valencia and Celtic at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Alberto Saiz AP Photo
Celtic coach Brendan Rodgers gestures to players during their Europa League round of 32, second leg, soccer match between Valencia and Celtic at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Alberto Saiz AP Photo
GLASGOW, Scotland

Scottish champion Celtic has given Brendan Rodgers permission to talk to Leicester about the English Premier League club's managerial vacancy.

Leicester fired Claude Puel on Sunday and Celtic said on Tuesday it was approached about Rodgers.

In a statement, Celtic says, "Brendan has indicated to the Club that this is an opportunity he wishes to investigate further and therefore, very reluctantly, the club has granted him permission to speak to Leicester City."

Rodgers has been at Celtic since 2016 after a three-year spell leading Liverpool, including a runner-up finish in the Premier League in 2014.

  Comments  