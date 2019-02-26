2019 NFL combine snubs can look to Lindsay for inspiration

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2018, file photo, Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, in Carson, Calif. More than 330 of college football's finest players are gathering in Indianapolis this week for the NFL's annual combine. Not all of the players who will get drafted in April are on the invite list, however. The biggest snub last year was Colorado running back Phillip Lindsay, the first undrafted offensive player ever selected to the Pro Bowl. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo