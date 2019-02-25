Spain’s hostility to Kosovo forces UEFA to move youth games

Kosovars wave national flags as they wait to watch a military parade, during celebrations to mark the 11th anniversary of independence in Pristina, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. Thousands of civilians filled downtown Pristina Sunday decorated with national and U.S. flags while infantry troops with light weaponry of the Kosovo Security Forces, now transformed into a regular army, paraded as a “professional, multiethnic army serving the youngest country in the world,” as President Hashim Thaci said. Visar Kryeziu AP Photo