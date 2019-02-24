Nelson scores 26 to lift American past Army 77-66

Sa'eed Nelson had 26 points as American topped Army 77-66 on Sunday.
Stacy Beckton Jr. had 15 points and seven rebounds for American (14-13, 8-8 Patriot League). Sam Iorio added 13 points. Larry Motuzis had 13 points for the road team.
Lonnie Grayson had 14 points for the Black Knights (12-17, 7-9). Matt Wilson added 11 points. Aaron Duhart had 10 points.
The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Black Knights for the season. American defeated Army 71-68 on Feb. 9. American matches up against Lehigh at home on Wednesday. Army plays Loyola (Md.) at home on Wednesday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
