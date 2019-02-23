Schwieger scores 20 to carry Princeton over Columbia 79-61

Ryan Schwieger had 20 points as Princeton beat Columbia 79-61 on Saturday night.
Myles Stephens had 15 points for Princeton (15-8, 7-3 Ivy League). Jerome Desrosiers added 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Gabe Stefanini had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Lions (7-17, 2-8). Patrick Tape added 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Quinton Adlesh had 11 points.
The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Lions for the season. Princeton defeated Columbia 55-43 on Feb. 1. Princeton faces Dartmouth on the road on Friday. Columbia faces Brown on the road on Friday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments