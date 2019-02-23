Da Silva leads Missouri State past Indiana State 67-61

Tulio Da Silva recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Missouri State to a 67-61 win over Indiana State on Saturday.
Josh Webster had 14 points and six assists for Missouri State (16-13, 10-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Keandre Cook added 11 points. Ryan Kreklow had 11 points for the home team.
Tyreke Key had 19 points for the Sycamores (14-14, 6-10). Christian Williams added six rebounds.
The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Sycamores on the season. Missouri State defeated Indiana State 72-57 on Jan. 8. Missouri State plays Illinois State on the road on Wednesday. Indiana State plays Drake on the road on Wednesday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments