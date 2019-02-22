Rizzo says Cubs have to play better after falling short

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, center, laughs as he talks with teammates before a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, in Phoenix. For Rizzo, spring training sure has a different feel this year. The three-time All-Star showed up cracking jokes and slinging one-liners as he set out to help the Chicago Cubs bounce back from a disappointing finish last season. Ralph Freso, File AP Photo