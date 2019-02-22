Penn spreads Ivy roots to China with Mandarin broadcasts

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2018, file photo, Pennsylvania's Michael Wang clenches his fist during the team's NCAA college basketball game against Villanova in Philadelphia. Penn will start to broadcast its home men's basketball games live in Mandarin on ESPN-plus (in the United States) and Stretch Internet (internationally). Tencent, a gaming company, also will simulcast the Penn broadcast to its millions of viewers in China. Penn has more than 1,700 Chinese students enrolled at the Ivy League university and more than 15,000 alumni living in China. The biggest _ truly _ Chinese standout on campus is the 6-foot-10, 215-pound Wang. Matt Slocum, File AP Photo