Namestnikov scores in 3rd, Rangers beat Hurricanes 2-1

New York Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov (90) of Russia, celebrates his goal, which proved to be the game winner, with Jimmy Vesey (26), Tony DeAngelo (77) and Pavel Buchnevich (89) of Russia during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. Dejected Carolina Hurricanes are Curtis McElhinney (35), Jaccob Slavin (74) and Saku Maenalanen (8) of Finland. Chris Seward AP Photo