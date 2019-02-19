Maine man arrested in Alaska cold case contests extradition

A Maine man charged with killing a woman 26 years ago in Alaska is contesting extradition.
Steven Downs, of Auburn, Maine, made his intentions known in the first court appearance since his Friday arrest. A judge on Tuesday ordered him held without bail pending another hearing next month.
Alaska authorities charged Downs in the 1993 sexual assault and killing of 20-year-old Sophie Sergie, whose body was found in a dorm bathtub at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
The 44-year-old Downs was a university student at the time. Sergie was a former student.
Alaska police zeroed in on Downs after DNA submitted by his aunt on a genealogical website was linked to DNA from the crime scene. Downs told investigators he recalled Sergie's murder, but insisted he'd never met her.
