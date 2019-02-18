Kelly, Weaver ready to make their marks for Diamondbacks

File-This Sept. 2, 2018, file photo shows St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Luke Weaver throwing during the first inning of a baseball game in St. Louis. Carson Kelly and Weaver will always been known as the other players in the Paul Goldschmidt trade. No matter what they do for the rest of their careers, good or bad, they will be linked to the Arizona Diamondbacks' fan-favorite first baseman. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo