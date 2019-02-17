4 WVU Mountaineer mascot candidates to compete in finals

Four finalists have been selected for the chance to become West Virginia University's next Mountaineer mascot.
The university says the finalists will participate in a cheer-off competition Monday night at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown during the men's basketball game against Kansas State.
A selection committee will announce the winner during the game against TCU on Feb. 26. The new mascot will serve for one year.
The finalists are Timothy Eads, a sophomore from Buffalo who currently serves as the alternate mascot; Brooke Ashby, a junior from Mannington; Thaiddeus Dillie, a junior from Weirton; and Connor Capron, a freshman from Sutton.
The winner will replace mascot Trevor Kiess.
