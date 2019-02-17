Sports

4 WVU Mountaineer mascot candidates to compete in finals

The Associated Press

February 17, 2019 03:53 PM

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

Four finalists have been selected for the chance to become West Virginia University's next Mountaineer mascot.

The university says the finalists will participate in a cheer-off competition Monday night at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown during the men's basketball game against Kansas State.

A selection committee will announce the winner during the game against TCU on Feb. 26. The new mascot will serve for one year.

The finalists are Timothy Eads, a sophomore from Buffalo who currently serves as the alternate mascot; Brooke Ashby, a junior from Mannington; Thaiddeus Dillie, a junior from Weirton; and Connor Capron, a freshman from Sutton.

The winner will replace mascot Trevor Kiess.

