Lille drops points after drawing 0-0 at home to Montpellier

Lille dropped points in the race for second place and automatic qualification for the Champions League after drawing 0-0 at home to Montpellier on Sunday.
Montpellier showed why it has the second-best defense in the French league by containing Lille's 16-goal top scorer Nicolas Pepe .
The draw trims second-placed Lille's lead over third-placed Lyon to four points with both sides having 13 games remaining. Consistent Montpellier is in sixth spot.
Later Sunday, runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain traveled to face Saint-Etienne.
OTHER MATCHES
Forwards Boulaye Dia and Remi Oudin scored as Reims beat Rennes 2-0 at home to climb up to seventh place.
Earlier, forward Josh Maja made his Bordeaux debut in a 2-1 home win against Toulouse.
The 20-year-old Englishman joined from third-tier English side Sunderland. But it was veteran forward Jimmy Briand who struck Bordeaux's 83rd-minute winner.
Midfielder Toma Basic put Bordeaux ahead after two minutes and veteran midfielder Yannick Cahuzac leveled in the 70th.
Struggling Caen picked up a point in its fight against relegation after holding Strasbourg to a 0-0 draw at home.
