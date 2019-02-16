Emotional funeral for Sala held in his Argentine hometown

Family, friends, supporters and former teammates paid tribute to striker Emiliano Sala in his small Argentine hometown on Saturday, almost four weeks after he died when the plane he was in crashed into the English Channel.
The 28-year-old Sala's body received a hero's welcome in Progreso where much of the grieving population paid their last respects to their soccer idol before the body was taken away for cremation.
"It is something that I still cannot understand or accept because it hurts so much," said Progreso resident Lucia Torres, who was in tears. "My town shut down on Jan. 21 and remains shut down to this day."
Sala was the best-know figure from Progreso, a town of several thousand inhabitants in Argentina's Santa Fe province, and was adored by many.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments