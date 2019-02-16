Sports

Emotional funeral for Sala held in his Argentine hometown

The Associated Press

February 16, 2019 05:04 PM

Mercedes Taffarel, mother of Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala, right, is comfort by Nantes defender Nicolas Pallois during de burial of Emiliano Sala, at the cemetery in Santa Fe, Argentina, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. The Argentina-born forward died in an airplane crash in the English Channel last month when flying from Nantes in France to start his new career with English Premier League club Cardiff.
PROGRESSO, Argentina

Family, friends, supporters and former teammates paid tribute to striker Emiliano Sala in his small Argentine hometown on Saturday, almost four weeks after he died when the plane he was in crashed into the English Channel.

The 28-year-old Sala's body received a hero's welcome in Progreso where much of the grieving population paid their last respects to their soccer idol before the body was taken away for cremation.

"It is something that I still cannot understand or accept because it hurts so much," said Progreso resident Lucia Torres, who was in tears. "My town shut down on Jan. 21 and remains shut down to this day."

Sala was the best-know figure from Progreso, a town of several thousand inhabitants in Argentina's Santa Fe province, and was adored by many.

