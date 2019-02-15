Former colleagues pay tribute to former Vandy AD Williams

Numerous Vanderbilt officials and former athletes paid tribute to David Williams II on Friday at a funeral for the Southeastern Conference's first black athletic director.
Williams died at the age of 71 on Feb. 8, a week after he had stepped down as Vanderbilt's athletic director.
The Tennessean reported that Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey, Penn State football coach James Franklin and Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer attended the funeral along with Vanderbilt officials, coaches and athletes. Franklin coached Vanderbilt from 2011-13 and was hired by Williams.
Former Vanderbilt basketball player Shan Foster said that "sometimes the good go early, and David is definitely gone too soon."
