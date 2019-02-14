Saunders leads Wagner past Central Connecticut 63-57

Romone Saunders posted 18 points and nine rebounds as Wagner got past Central Connecticut 63-57 on Thursday night.
AJ Sumbry had 11 points and three blocks for Wagner (12-12, 7-6 Northeast Conference). Chase Freeman added 10 points. Devin Liggeons had six rebounds for the hosts.
Jamir Coleman had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Devils (11-15, 5-8). Tyler Kohl added 18 points. Deion Bute had three blocks.
The Seahawks improve to 2-0 against the Blue Devils on the season. Wagner defeated Central Connecticut 80-58 on Jan. 3. Wagner plays Mount St. Mary's on the road on Saturday. Central Connecticut plays St. Francis (NY) on the road on Saturday.
