Pitino’s Greek team reaches final after walkout on refs

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2019, file photo, Panathinaikos coach Rick Pitino reacts during a Euroleague basketball match between Panathinaikos and Olympiakos in Piraeus near Athens, Greece. Greece's government has condemned a walkout by the basketball club Olympiakos during a Greek Cup semifinal game against rival Panathinaikos following complaints over the refereeing. Olympiakos forfeited the game at Olympic Stadium in Athens on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, leaving at halftime and trailing 40-25. A spokesman for the team said he was "disgusted" with the quality of the refereeing. The action handed Panathinaikos and American coach Pitino a place in Sunday's cup final against PAOK in Crete. Petros Giannakouris AP Photo