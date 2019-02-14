Jailed Russian soccer player Mamaev nets 7 goals behind bars

Pavel Mamaev, right, challenges for the ball during a soccer game at a pre-trial detention facility in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Mamaev probably never expected his highest-scoring game this season to be behind bars. The Russia national soccer team player, in custody awaiting trial over alleged assaults, scored seven goals in a six-a-side game Thursday to mark Valentine's Day at a pre-trial detention facility in Moscow. (Timofey Vasilyev, Moscow News Agency photo via AP) Timofey Vasilyev AP