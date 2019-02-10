Robinson’s 3 sends Colorado women past USC to end skid

Mya Hollingshed scored 21 points and Alexis Robinson's 3-pointer with 33 seconds left helped Colorado fight off USC for an 81-76 win Sunday to end the Lady Buffs' 12-game Pac-12 Conference losing streak.
Colorado (11-12, 1-11) hadn't beaten a conference opponent since March 1 in an opening-round game of the Pac-12 Conference tournament. The Lady Buffs beat Utah 66-56 before losing to then No. 6-ranked Oregon, 84-47, the following day.
The Lady Buffs appeared to take command with a 16-0 run that started with 74 seconds left in the third quarter and lasted until 6:27 remaining. Quinessa Caylao-Do scored the final seven points during the spurt for a 72-58 lead.
The Trojans (14-9, 4-8) responded when Aliyah Mazyck buried a 3 with 5:54 left and that triggered a 16-2 run and USC tied it at 74 with 88 seconds when Minyon Moore sank a pair of free throws. But Hollingshead made a pair of free throws, Minyon Moore missed a layup and Robinson followed with her 3.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
Robinson finished with 16 points and Peanut Tuitele grabbed 11 rebounds.
Mariya Moore led the Trojans with 22 points and Minyon Moore scored 19.
Comments