No. 12 South Carolina rolling after early struggles

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2019, file photo, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley communicates with an official during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina started the season struggling at 4-4 in it first season without All-American A’ja Wilson. Since the 12th-ranked Gamecocks have won 13 of their last 14 games as they prepare to play at No. 5 UConn on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Sean Rayford, File AP Photo