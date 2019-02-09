Taylor lifts Austin Peay over E. Illinois 94-86

Terry Taylor had 25 points and 12 rebounds as Austin Peay beat Eastern Illinois 94-86 on Saturday. Zach Glotta added 22 points for the Governors.
Taylor shot 9 for 10 from the line.
Steve Harris had 17 points for Austin Peay (18-7, 10-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Jabari McGhee added 15 points.
Shareef Smith scored a season-high 29 points and had six assists for the Panthers (13-12, 6-6). Mack Smith added 14 points. Ben Harvey had 12 points and eight rebounds.
The Governors evened the season series against the Panthers with the win. Eastern Illinois defeated Austin Peay 85-83 on Jan. 19. Austin Peay plays Murray State at home on Thursday. Eastern Illinois plays Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on the road on Thursday.
