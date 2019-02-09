Former US defender Fernando Clavijo dies at 63

FILE - In this March 12, 2004, file photo, Haiti men's national team soccer coach Fernando Clavijo watches his team warm up at the Orange Bowl in Miami. Clavijo, a surprise starter for the 1994 U.S. World Cup team who went on to a coaching and management career in Major League Soccer, died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., from multiple myeloma. He was 63. Luis M. Alvarez, File AP Photo