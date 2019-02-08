Flyers’ van Riemsdyk fined $5,000 for high-sticking

Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk has been fined $5,000 for high-sticking Kings defenseman Alec Martinez during Los Angeles' 3-2 shootout win at Philadelphia.
The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced the fine on Friday. Van Riemsdyk was docked the maximum amount under the league's collective bargaining agreement.
The high-sticking occurred just over one minute into the first period of Thursday night's game. Van Riemsdyk was not penalized.
