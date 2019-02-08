David Williams, 1st SEC black athletic director, dies at 71

FILE - In this June 13, 2012, file photo, then-Vanderbilt Vice Chancellor David Williams II talks about improvements being made to athletic facilities at the school, in Nashville, Tenn. David Williams II, the first black athletic director in Southeastern Conference history, has died. He was 71. Vanderbilt officials said Williams died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A retirement party for Williams had been scheduled for Friday night. Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo