Indians star Lindor may miss season start with calf strain

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor celebrates as he round the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning of Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series, in Houston. The Indians All-Star shortstop will likely miss the start of the season with a strained right calf. Lindor, one of baseball's best all-around players, sustained the injury recently while working out in Orlando, Florida. He was checked Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic by Dr. Mark Schickendantz, who confirmed a moderate sprain. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo