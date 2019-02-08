NL Central teams at the start of spring training

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 file photo, Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (44) throws during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondback in Phoenix. John Mozeliak has built enough championship clubs in St. Louis that he immediately recognized after the Cardinals failed to make the playoffs last season that changes needed to be made. So with an aggressive approach to the offseason, Mozeliak traded for six-time All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to provide some pop to his lineup, then he signed two-time All-Star reliever Andrew Miller to a $25 million, two-year contract to close out games at the back of the bullpen. Rick Scuteri, File AP Photo