Arenado, Rockies looking to sustain recent success

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado watches his RBI-double off San Diego Padres pitcher Robbie Erlin during a baseball game in Denver. Arenado and the Rockies have agreed to a $26 million, one-year deal to avoid arbitration, the largest ever one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player. Colorado announced the deal Thursday, Jan. 31. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo