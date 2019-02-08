Man City coach Guardiola confused over Mendy’s whereabouts

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match against Southampton at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England. Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has caused confusion over his whereabouts by claiming on Instagram that he was in Hong Kong on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. Currently sidelined with a knee injury, Mendy posted a video in which he tagged himself as being at Hong Kong International Airport. Rui Vieira, file AP Photo