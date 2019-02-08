Still awaiting Harper answer, Nats open camp with new faces

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper pointing to the dugout after he hit a two-run home run during the seventh inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs, in Washington. As the start of spring training approaches, the Washington Nationals are waiting right along with the rest of the world to find out where Harper will be playing next season. Nick Wass, File AP Photo