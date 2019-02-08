Assault charge dropped against Alabama’s Deionte Thompson

FILE - In this Dec 26, 2018 file photo, Alabama defensive back Deionte Thompson speaks during an NCAA college football news conference in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. An assault charge has been dismissed against the Alabama player and top NFL prospect linked to a 2017 spring break fight in Texas. Prosecutors in Galveston County requested the charge be dropped against Thompson, an All-American who in January announced for the NFL draft. Thompson was among four men indicted in October 2017 over the alleged beating of a man on Crystal Beach. Brynn Anderson, File AP Photo