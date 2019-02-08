Cardinals hope Goldschmidt, Miller push team over the top

FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 file photo, St. Louis Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak speaks during an introductory news conference announcing free agent center fielder Dexter Fowler has signed with the Cardinals in St. Louis. John Mozeliak has built enough championship clubs in St. Louis that he immediately recognized after the Cardinals failed to make the playoffs last season that changes needed to be made. So with an aggressive approach to the offseason, Mozeliak traded for six-time All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to provide some pop to his lineup, then he signed two-time All-Star reliever Andrew Miller to a $25 million, two-year contract to close out games at the back of the bullpen. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo