Stockton key contributor as Gonzaga reaches for new heights

In this March 17, 2017, photo, Gonzaga's Laura Stockton runs through a drill at a practice before the team's first round NCAA tournament college basketball game against Oklahoma, in Seattle. Stockton, whose older brother David was a guard for the Zags before playing in the NBA and overseas, is a key contributor. She averages 8.4 points and 4 assists per game and has 42 steals this season. She is currently ranked fourth in team history in assists. Laura learned the game from her father, the master of the assist. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo