No Morton, no Keuchel as Astros head to spring training

FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Houston Astros' Jose Altuve watches his solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi during the sixth inning of a baseball game, in Houston. The Astros have plenty of reasons to be confident with a big chunk of last year's squad which won a franchise-record 103 games. That group is led by a bevy of stars including Altuve, shortstop Carlos Correa, third baseman Alex Bregman, 2017 World Series MVP George Springer and starters Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole, who combined for 31 wins and 566 strikeouts in 2018. Eric Christian Smith, File AP Photo