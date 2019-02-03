Defensive PSG goes on offensive over Neymar criticism

FILE - In this photo taken on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, PSG's Neymar receives medical attention on the sidelines during the French Cup soccer match against Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, before limping off with a recurrence of a right-foot injury. It is reported Sunday Feb. 3, 2019, PSG has taken exception to a questionnaire by RTL radio, asking soccer fans if they think Neymar causes his own injury problem with a provocative style of play. Paris Saint-Germain attacking star Neymar is recovering from his third injury in the last 12 months. FILE AP Photo