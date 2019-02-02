Goalkeeper Buffon happy to stay another season at PSG

FILE - In this Monday, July 9, 2018 file photo, PSG's new signing goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon displays a scarf reading "Here is Paris" during his official presentation at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France. Speaking at a news conference on Saturday Feb. 2, 2019, Gianluigi Buffon said he wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain next season, so long as his goalkeeping rival Alphonse Areola doesn’t mind. Jean-Francois Badias, File AP Photo