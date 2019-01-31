Strickland’s late 3 lifts Portland St. over Weber St., 76-75

Deante Strickland nailed a deep 3-pointer to give Portland State the lead with 24 seconds left and the Vikings held on to beat Weber State 76-75 on Thursday night.
Derek Brown added a pair of free throws with four seconds left to make it a four-point lead for Portland State (9-11, 4-5 Big Sky).
Weber State (13-8, 7-3) had the lead for 37 minutes and led by as many as 12 points in the second half. Portland State had two 8-0 runs in the final nine minutes.
Jamie Orme led the Vikings with 18 points. Holland Woods scored 16 and Brown added 12.
Jerrick Harding had 28 points and Zach Braxton scored 15 for the Wildcats.
Portland State had a 19-6 edge on the offensive glass and outrebounded Weber State 44-27.
The Wildcats entered the game with a shot to tie Northern Colorado (8-2) for first place in the conference standings.
