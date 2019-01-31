Batters up: Taylor-Nats, Correa-Astros as arbitration opens

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2018, file photo, Houston Astros' Carlos Correa, right, watches his RBI-single against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning in Game 1 of a baseball American League Championship Series in Boston. Houston shortstop Correa and Washington Nationals outfielder Michael A. Taylor became the first players of the year to go to salary arbitration hearings. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo