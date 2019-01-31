Faceoff ace Vermette retires after 14 NHL seasons

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2017, file photo, Anaheim Ducks center Antoine Vermette pauses before a faceoff during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes in Glendale, Ariz. Vermette announced his retirement Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, after playing 14 NHL seasons and establishing himself as one of the best faceoff men of his generation. Ross D. Franklin, FIle AP Photo