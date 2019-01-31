Sports

Sabalenka beats van Uytvanck in St. Petersburg opener

The Associated Press

January 31, 2019 07:28 AM

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns the ball to Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2019 tennis tournament match in St.Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia

Aryna Sabalenka recovered from a second-set slipup to reach the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy quarterfinals on Thursday, beating Alison van Uytvanck 6-1, 6-4.

In her first match since reaching a career-high ranking of No. 10 on Monday, the Belarusian trailed 3-1 in the second before winning four games in a row.

Sabalenka, who had a first-round bye, will next face Ekaterina Alexandrova, who beat qualifier Tereza Martincova 7-5, 6-2.

Sabalenka defeated Alexandrova 6-3, 6-3 this month on her way to winning the Shenzhen Open title.

