A Tale of Two Arenas: Islanders fans prefer the Coliseum

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, hockey fans make their way toward the entrances of the renovated Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., before a preseason NHL hockey game between the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers. This season is the first of three in which the Islanders will play half its home schedule at the sleek Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the rest in the venerable Nassau Coliseum on Long Island. So far, the fans have made it clear they prefer the old barn. The win-loss record says the team prefers that, too. Kathy Willens, File AP Photo