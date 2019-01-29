Paris Saint-Germain signs Leandro Paredes from Zenit

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2018, file photo, PSG's coach Thomas Tuchel watches ahead of a French League One soccer match between Paris-Saint-Germain and Amiens at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. Tuchel needs Adrien Rabiot back in the side because an injury to Marco Verratti left Paris Saint-Germain seriously short of options in midfield. Verratti's injury is a major headache for Tuchel, who even before the injury made it very clear that he desperately needs another central midfielder to bolster his squad. Francois Mori, File AP Photo