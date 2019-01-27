Johnson scores 26 as Grand Canyon beats Cal Baptist 90-73

Carlos Johnson scored a career-high 26 points on 11-of-15 shooting to help Grand Canyon beat California Baptist 90-73 on Saturday night for its fourth consecutive win.
Alessandro Lever had 13 points, Damari Milstead added 11 and Trey Dreschel scored 10 with eight rebounds for Grand Canyon. The Antelopes (13-7, 6-1 Western Athletic Conference) shot 60 percent (18 of 30) while outscoring Cal Baptist 51-35 in the second half.
Johnson, who played just 18 minutes due to early foul trouble, scored 18 consecutive GCU points, that last of which came in a 12-0 run that made it 68-52 with 10 minutes to play and the Antelopes led by double figures the rest of the way.
Mike Henn and Dejon Davis had 15 points apiece for Cal Baptist (10-9, 2-4), Ty Rowell added 13, Milan Acquaah scored 12 and Jordan Heading 11. Davis grabbed 10 rebounds.
GCU had 10 steals and converted 16 Lancers turnovers into 19 points. The 'Lopes committed just six turnovers.
