Chiefs fire defensive coordinator Sutton after loss to Pats

File-This Nov. 4, 2018, file photo shows Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton walking on the sideline during an NFL football against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland. The Chiefs have fired Sutton after a second-half collapse in the AFC championship game, including an overtime period in which Kansas City failed to stop the New England Patriots on what turned out to be the only possession. The Patriots won the game 37-31 to reach their third consecutive Super Bowl. Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced the firing in a statement Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, one day after he said he was evaluating all aspects of the team. Reid declined to address Sutton specifically.