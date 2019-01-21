Sports

Huddersfield hires another coach from Dortmund reserve team

The Associated Press

January 21, 2019 10:26 AM

Rui Vieira AP Photo
HUDDERSFIELD, England

Struggling English Premier League club Huddersfield has turned to Borussia Dortmund's reserve team to find another manager, hiring Jan Siewert to succeed David Wagner.

Huddersfield announced the hiring of Siewert a week after Wagner left with the northern English team in last place.

The 36-year-old Siewert has signed a contract at Huddersfield to the end of the 2020-21 season.

Wagner also joined Huddersfield in 2015 from coaching the Dortmund second team.

Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle acknowledged how Siewert "bears many similarities to him; a young, aspirational German from Borussia Dortmund II."

