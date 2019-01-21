Huddersfield hires another coach from Dortmund reserve team

Struggling English Premier League club Huddersfield has turned to Borussia Dortmund's reserve team to find another manager, hiring Jan Siewert to succeed David Wagner.
Huddersfield announced the hiring of Siewert a week after Wagner left with the northern English team in last place.
The 36-year-old Siewert has signed a contract at Huddersfield to the end of the 2020-21 season.
Wagner also joined Huddersfield in 2015 from coaching the Dortmund second team.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle acknowledged how Siewert "bears many similarities to him; a young, aspirational German from Borussia Dortmund II."
Comments