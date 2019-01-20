Canales leads Betis to 3-2 comeback over Girona in Spain

Sergio Canales converted a penalty in injury time to lead Real Betis' 3-2 comeback over Girona in the Spanish league on Sunday.
Canales scored three minutes into second-half stoppage time after Douglas Luiz fouled Giovani Lo Celso.
Cristian Tello's free kick gave Betis a 12th-minute lead, only for visiting Girona to go ahead on goals by Aleix Garcia and Seydou Doumbia.
Canales provided the pass for Loren Moron to make it 2-2 in the 53rd before the former Real Madrid midfielder scored the late winner.
Betis is in seventh place after 20 rounds, with Girona 11th.
Also, Villarreal remained in the relegation zone after it could only salvage a 1-1 draw at home with Athletic Bilbao.
