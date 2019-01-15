UEFA charges Chelsea for anti-Semitic chants by fans

UEFA has charged Chelsea for anti-Semitic chants by fans at a Europa League game last month.
Chelsea described the chants, directed at London rival Tottenham, as "abhorrent" hours after the 2-2 draw at Hungarian club Vidi.
Lacking enough evidence from officials at the game, UEFA appointed a disciplinary inspector to investigate the incident.
UEFA says "disciplinary proceedings have been instigated" and a charge of "racist behavior" will be judged on Feb. 28.
Chelsea next plays Europa League games on Feb. 14 and 21 against Malmo.
